Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys 119 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $521.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its 200 day moving average is $438.56. The company has a market cap of $184.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $523.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

