Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after purchasing an additional 396,951 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after buying an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after buying an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.11.

NYSE:LEN opened at $188.93 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

