Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Steph & Co. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,209,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 42,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.