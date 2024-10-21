Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 257.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,042 shares of company stock worth $56,857,777 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,007.02 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $1,032.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $915.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.66. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $991.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.