Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 48.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 30,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $165.05 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.18 and its 200-day moving average is $169.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

