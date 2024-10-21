Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $177.82 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $178.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.88.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.