Robert W. Baird Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $30.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

SentinelOne Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of S stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $253,011.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,676.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,692.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,034,964 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 83,060 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 24.2% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,736,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 375,275 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

