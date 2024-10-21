Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Raised by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $292.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $1,217,454.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $34,353,653.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,575 shares of company stock worth $20,923,258. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

