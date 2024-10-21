Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $164,000 Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is -109.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

