Slow Capital Inc. Has $35.41 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 898.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 184,733 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 5.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $35,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $179.89 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.