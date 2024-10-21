Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) PT Raised to $347.00 at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $347.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.40.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $326.09 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $330.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total transaction of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,302.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,653,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 674,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

