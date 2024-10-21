SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,378,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $608,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $106.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $109.04.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.