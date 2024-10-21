SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

GLD stock opened at $251.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $179.11 and a 1 year high of $251.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

