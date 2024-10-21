ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,374 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

Shares of JPM opened at $225.37 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $225.92. The company has a market cap of $647.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

