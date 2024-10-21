Stephens Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $200.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $197.29 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $198.86. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.