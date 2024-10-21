Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,462 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $66.07 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day moving average is $61.72.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

