Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 3,101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,189,000 after buying an additional 312,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 451,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $251.61 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $252.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.68. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

