Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 79.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,493 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,580,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

Shares of STWD opened at $20.32 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

