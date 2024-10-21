Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $126.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $125.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

