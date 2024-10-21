Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,515 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 328,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on SNV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.31.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

