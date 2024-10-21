Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,284.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after buying an additional 491,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after purchasing an additional 838,932 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,434,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

