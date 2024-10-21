Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

