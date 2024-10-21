The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,545,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALL stock opened at $195.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $121.70 and a twelve month high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

