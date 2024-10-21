The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,001 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,592 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

