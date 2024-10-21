The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock opened at $415.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $421.56.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.