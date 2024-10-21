The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.23 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.