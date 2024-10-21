The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 45,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $52.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.44.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

