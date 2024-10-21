TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TriMas worth $80,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in TriMas by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

