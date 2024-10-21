UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,078 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 295,370 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 3,389.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of UiPath by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock opened at $13.06 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

