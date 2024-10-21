V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

