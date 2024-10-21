V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 234,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 108,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $219.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $220.12 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 62.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,794.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

