Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Keener Financial Planning LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Keener Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 20.9% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

