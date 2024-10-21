Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Increased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 396.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172,614 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after buying an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

