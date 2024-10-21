Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.43 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.89.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

