Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 348,936 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 616,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,102,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 524,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 507,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $130.72 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $131.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.43.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

