Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by One Degree Advisors Inc

One Degree Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

