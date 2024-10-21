Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $273.70 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $274.99. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

