Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $537.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $538.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

