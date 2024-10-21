Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Cut by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Fiduciary Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $288.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The company has a market capitalization of $433.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

