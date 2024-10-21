Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Reduced by Keener Financial Planning LLC

Keener Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Keener Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keener Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $288.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $289.70. The company has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

