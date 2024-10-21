Veracity Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 514 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE opened at $82.92 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

