Vest Financial LLC Acquires 2,769 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 163.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,917,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,886,271,000 after purchasing an additional 569,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

NYSE:HD opened at $415.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

