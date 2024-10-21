Vest Financial LLC Acquires 28,180 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91,578 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Atlantic raised AT&T to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.85 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.