Vest Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $321.66 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.45.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

