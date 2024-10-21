Vest Financial LLC Buys 151 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 220.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 163.2% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,058.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,077.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $893.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $757.14.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

