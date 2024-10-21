Vest Financial LLC Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,519 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 201.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.1 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.