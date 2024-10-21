Vest Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,477 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $5,731,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $251,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $149.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $149.32.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.