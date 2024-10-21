Vest Financial LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,684,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,244,000 after buying an additional 147,326 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,056,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after purchasing an additional 572,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of KB Home by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 695,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 1.8 %

KB Home stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). KB Home had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insider Activity at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,156.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

