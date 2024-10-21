Vest Financial LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 402.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.66. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.22 and a one year high of $138.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

