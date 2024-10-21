Vest Financial LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 331.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,289 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 118,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZION opened at $51.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

